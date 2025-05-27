The second annual three-day public triathlon event hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government will kick off on Friday, the city government said Tuesday.

The triathlon event, also known as the “My Pace Hangang Triathlon Festival,” is set to run from Friday to Sunday at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul.

The city government announced that participants can take part in each of the three courses -- swimming, cycling and running -- over the three days at their “own pace and style,” based on their fitness levels.

Participants can choose between two courses: a beginner’s course and an advanced course.

The beginner’s course will span 15 kilometers, including a 200-meter or 300-meter swimming course as well as 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer courses for biking and running. The advanced course will span 31 kilometers, including a 1-kilometer swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.

Though a majority of participant spots will be reserved for those who registered in advance, the city government added that on-site registration will also be available, with a separate registration booth for foreign nationals.

In this year’s event, soccer player Jesse Lingard of FC Seoul, actor Park Jin-hee and other fitness influencers and YouTubers will also take part. On Sunday, Lingard will participate in the running course with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

The city government added that other activities will also be available over the three days for those who aren’t taking part in the triathlon, including water sports and cultural and sports performances.