The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it had established a response system to minimize public inconvenience in case a bus drivers' strike goes ahead Wednesday.

The city said it had decided to deploy additional trains during commuting hours to alleviate congestion during peak hours and extend train operating times to support late-night commutes.

Real-time updates and traffic information will be provided through the 120 Dasan Call Center, the Topis Seoul traffic information center website, the city website and the city’s social media accounts.

The city government also vowed to provide guidance and information to the residents of its 25 districts using every available communication channel.

Different district offices, including those of Seodaemun-gu, Yongsan-gu and Jung-gu, announced they would operate free shuttle buses starting Wednesday to take passengers to subway stations and the most common destinations.

The city government also asked schools and public institutions to adjust their daily schedules to alleviate peak demand. It also encouraged remote work and other flexible arrangements.

The city government, represented by the Seoul Bus Transport Association, and the unionized bus drivers have been in wage talks since March 2024.

Though the Seoul Bus Transport Association wished to discuss the extent of additional increases based on the current salary system, the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation argued that regular bonuses and allowances, which are closely related to continued employment and the number of working days, need to be included in any new wage system.

The unionized bus drivers insisted that the regular bonuses must be reflected in the new base pay, and that the matter is non-negotiable, as the Supreme Court of Korea revised the criteria and scope of base pay in a December 2024 ruling.

But the association said that the intent behind the court ruling was not to require an entirely new wage system, adding that wages are not determined by law, but through mutual agreement between labor and management.

The management and union held nine meetings along with two mediation periods, but no acceptable agreement had been reached as of press time.

The Seoul Bus Transport Association held a last closed-door meeting with the unionized bus drivers Tuesday.

The Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation previously announced that it would approach negotiations with an open mind to minimize public inconvenience in early May. But it stated that the nationwide strike would begin on May 28 if no agreement is reached.

Last year, bus drivers went on strike for the first time since 2012 after wage negotiations broke down.