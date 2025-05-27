Super Junior will put out a full-length album in early July to celebrate its 20th anniversary, according to a local media report Tuesday.

It already completed shooting the music video for the forthcoming album, added the report.

All nine members of the veteran idol group will participate in the album including Kim Heechul who missed out on the last album, 11th LP “The Road.”

That album came out in January 2023 combining the two installments — “The Road: Keep on Going” and “The Road: Celebration” — released in the previous year.

The 12th LP will coincide with the band’s exhibit “Super Records.” Looking back on its musical journey spanning over two decades, the show was held in Seoul until May 18 and will continue in Japan and China until next month.