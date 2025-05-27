Go Min-si, a South Korean actor known for her roles in “Sweet Home” and “The Frog,” has denied allegations of school bullying that surfaced online Monday.

In a statement issued the same day, her agency, Mystic Story, called the claims “clearly false and groundless.”

The agency added that it had retained legal counsel and begun preparing civil and criminal legal action.

School bullying is a highly sensitive issue in South Korea, particularly when it involves public figures. Celebrities accused of such misconduct often face reputational damage, with many seeing their careers derailed if the accusations are found to be true.

Allegations were posted on the online forum DC Inside under the title, “We are victims of school bullying by actor Go.”

Although the post did not fully identify the individual, mentioning only the actor’s surname and age, it accused the person of bullying, verbal abuse and harassment of students with disabilities during middle school.

This is not the first time Go has been at the center of controversy related to her past.

In March 2021, photos emerged of her drinking alcohol while underage.

At the time, she issued a public apology on social media, writing, “I recognize the wrongdoing of my past actions and deeply regret my behavior.”