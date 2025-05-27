The fifth studio album from Seventeen sold more than 2.26 million units on the day of its release, while the main track from the album notched the No. 1 spot on Melon’s Top 100, after having debuting at No. 7.

The LP “Happy Burstday” dropped on Monday. Six tracks from the album, including focus track “Thunder,” were among the top ten on the largest music chart in Korea.

The album topped iTunes top albums charts in 15 regions, as did the lead single on top songs charts in 13 regions.

The 13-member band unveiled “Thunder” in advance at its free outdoor concert in Seoul on Sunday evening. The group took over a bridge on the Han River and celebrated the pending release of the album as well as the group's 10th anniversary.