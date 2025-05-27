I-dle has another million-seller under its belt thanks to its eighth EP, “We Are,” said agency Cube Entertainment Tuesday citing a local tally.

The mini album, which sold over 1.06 million copies in the first week of release, is the group’s fourth consecutive album to pass the milestone. Others include I-dle's sixth EP, “I Feel,” from 2023 as well as its second studio album, “Two,” and seventh EP, “I Sway,” from last year.

The Music video for the new EP's focus track, “Good Thing,” generated over 50 million views on YouTube.

"We Are" is the first endeavor from the 7-year-old group since it renewed its contract with the agency in December last year and changed its name. The group dropped the “(G)” from its previous name, (G)I-dle, to signal a new chapter for its music career.

Separately, a pop-up store celebrating the release of the album is running at Line Friends Square Sinsa in Seoul until June 1.