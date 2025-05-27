The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Seoul commemorated the 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence, highlighting ties with South Korea on Tuesday.

The annual event commemorates the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918, which ended nearly two centuries of Iranian and Russian rule and marked the restoration of Azerbaijan's statehood.

“On 28 May 1918, Azerbaijani people not only gained their independence but also paved their way into the future with democracy, parliamentarism, secularism, human rights including gender equality,” said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramin Hasanov in his remarks.

“While being the first-ever democratic republic in the entire Muslim world, Azerbaijan granted its female citizens the right to vote, ahead of even the most Western countries,” Hasanov said.

Despite its collapse due to Soviet occupation in 1920, the Republic achieved significant diplomatic recognition from the Paris Peace Conference, according to Hasanov.

Azerbaijan regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

According to Hasanov, numerous ambitious energy, transport and infrastructure mega-projects, which were realized thanks to Azerbaijan’s engagement and leadership, have secured its strategic role at the crossroads between Europe and Asia.

“Azerbaijan also ended the long-lasting conflict with Armenia,” he said, referring to the resolution of the conflict with Armenia.

Noting problems of climate change, global health, economic uncertainty, and hoping for a just and equitable world, Hasanov emphasized that no country stands alone, making Azerbaijan-Korea ties and international partners matter more than ever.

“Here in Korea, we are grateful for the strong ties of cooperation, cultural exchange and mutual respect that continue to grow between our nations,” said Hasanov.

“Azerbaijan is the largest economic and trade partner of Korea in the South Caucasus,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Hasanov also thanked Korea for participating in the COP29 held in Baku.

“We are glad that our countries (Azerbaijan and Korea) are maintaining constructive political dialogue based on mutual interests,” said Hasanov.

The event also featured an art exhibition by young Azerbaijani artists attended by members of the diplomatic corps, business community, civil society and the Azerbaijani community in Korea, as well as the media.