The Democratic Party on Tuesday appealed to people to participate in early voting this week, with the presidential election just a week away.

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung is expected to cast his ballot in Seoul on Thursday, the first day of the two-day early voting period.

"Lee is likely to vote in Seoul on the morning of the first day of early voting," Rep. Cho-Seung-rae, the DP's senior spokesperson, said during a briefing at the party's headquarters.

"The election will be a sober assessment of the past three years of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, as well as a decisive election to end the Dec. 3 insurrection and move toward recovery and growth," he added.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung, chief of Lee's campaign team, also noted that the record-high turnout of overseas voting reflects the "public sentiment over the shamelessness of the far-right insurrection forces that caused the martial law crisis."

The preliminary overseas voter turnout for the election reached a record high of 79.5 percent, the highest since the country adopted absentee voting for presidential and general elections in 2012.

The June 3 election is being held to choose a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid. (Yonhap)