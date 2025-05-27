Jin of BTS claimed the top spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Global with “Don’t Say You Love Me.”

The lead single from his second solo album, “Echo,” climbed to the top spot on the chart dated May 25, after spending three days at No. 2. The achievement makes "Echo" the first song released this year from an Asian artist to top the chart, and makes Jin the fourth K-pop solo artist to achieve the feat.

The seven-track album, released on May 16, set a new record for Jin's solo career when it hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3. It also claimed top spots in Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 63 regions. It also landed Jin his first ranking on the UK Official Albums Top 100 chart, entering at No. 63.

Next month, he will launch his first solo fan concert tour. Starting with a two-day show in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, he will visit nine cities for 18 concerts.