Business leaders from South Korea and Japan kicked off their annual conference Tuesday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in supply chains, energy and trade, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The 57th Korea-Japan Business Conference will be held through Wednesday in Seoul, bringing together some 300 economic leaders from the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In this year's event, the two sides plan to discuss ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation, marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

In detail, the Korean and Japanese business leaders will exchange opinions on collaborations in advanced industries, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and bio, as well as efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

They will also discuss efforts to push for a bilateral free trade agreement between the two countries to expand their cooperation and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

In a congratulatory message, South Korean Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo called for joint efforts to respond to supply chain risks, promote the use of renewable energy and expand the countries' foothold in the Global South region, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)