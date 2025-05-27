People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo was set to meet former President Lee Myung-bak on Tuesday, party officials said, in a bid to shore up conservative support in the final week of the campaign.

The two will hold a luncheon meeting at a hotel in Seoul, during which Kim is expected to seek Lee's support in rallying conservative voters and appealing to centrist voters.

Last week, he met with former President Park Geun-hye in the southeastern city of Daegu.

His meetings with the former conservative presidents appear to be aimed at consolidating conservative votes in the final stretch of the race ahead of the June 3 election.

Recent polls show that Kim has narrowed the gap with Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, the current front-runner, on the back of conservative support. (Yonhap)