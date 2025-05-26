Following ICOMOS recommendation, final decision to be made July

Prehistoric carvings located at Bangu Stream in Ulju, Ulsan, may be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, pending approval at a UN body’s annual committee meeting in July.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites, which advises the 21-member World Heritage Committee, recommended that the committee name the Petroglyphs along Bangu Stream a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to the Korea Heritage Service on Monday.

“The committee will most likely uphold that recommendation when it meets in July in Paris,” a Korea Heritage Service official said of the 11-day annual committee meeting that will start July 6.

The petroglyphs “manifest the artistry of the people that had lived in the Korean Peninsula,” a work of creative art that focused on rare topics such as whale hunting, the KHS quoted ICOMOS as saying in its decision.

The petroglyphs preserve the history of a rock carving culture that spanned some 6,000 years from prehistoric times, demonstrating the “cultural advancement by the people from southeastern coastlines of the Korean Peninsula,” ICOMOS said in its assessment.

Currently, there are 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Korea.