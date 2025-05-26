On Sunday, on the windswept shores of Sunpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, 83-year-old Park Jeong-ja broke into a shoulder-shimmying dance in a pair of red shoes, her green floral dress fluttering in the sea breeze.

This was no ordinary festival, but a scene in her upcoming film, "Between Cheongmyeong and Gogu" (working title), directed by actor-director Yoo Jun-sang.

The scene being filmed was a funeral -- specifically, that of the character “She,” played by Park. But in a rare and deeply personal twist, the mourners weren’t just anybody. Park had invited 150 friends and colleagues to be the bereaved. It was like a rehearsal, a trial run, for her funeral.

Yoo’s fifth directorial work follows the final days of an aging actress grappling with memory loss. He wrote the screenplay, based on the story of Park's life and career.

Rather than a somber, solemn mood, the set reflected a request Park had sent to her guests a month earlier. The message, titled “Obituary: Park Jeong-ja’s Last Curtain Call,” outlined the date and location of her “funeral” and included a poetic invitation:

"I invite you to my funeral. Who decided funerals must be solemn? It will be different today."

Instead of tears, bring laughter. Flowers are not needed, bring memories instead. Bring old stories and light jokes, and the moments we laughed together."

Those who answered the call included some of Korea’s foremost cultural figures: former Busan International Film Festival director Kim Dong-ho; actors Kang Bu-ja, Nam Myung-ryul, Yang Hee-kyung, Park Ji-il, Gil Hae-yeon and Jung Kyung-soon; musical actor Kim Ho-young; singer Jang Sa-ik; Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture President Song Hyeong-jong; Sejong Center CEO Ahn Ho-sang and others.

The attendees carried small banners that read the titles of Park’s many plays.

Her message concluded with a final note that hinted at her philosophy on life, death and performance. "This is not a farewell, but a pause. Not an end, but an intermission. My stage is not yet over, even if I am no longer seen."