South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang announced Monday that it will restructure its top leadership, moving from a dual-CEO structure -- with Park Dae-jun and Kang Han-seung at the helm -- to a sole-CEO model led by Park.

With Park assuming full responsibility for overseeing the company’s operations, the company plans to double down on AI-driven logistics expansion while continuing to support Korean small businesses.

Park, who joined Coupang in 2012 as director of public policy office, was promoted to vice president of policy in 2019 and has been leading the company’s new business division since 2020.

Under his leadership, Coupang has made significant strides in innovation, including nationwide expansion of its ultrafast Rocket Delivery service and large-scale job creation.

Park has also spearheaded regional infrastructure development and forged collaborations with local governments and agencies, launching initiatives that broaden digital sales channels for small businesses and farmers.

By driving new ventures such as Coupang Eats and Coupang Play, Park has continued to enhance the customer experience and drive sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Kang Han-seung, who had overseen Coupang’s management operations, will shift his focus to North American business development and global expansion.

This move aligns with Coupang Inc., the parent company, as it accelerates global operations with initiatives such as Rocket Delivery in Taiwan and expanded luxury e-commerce offerings through Farfetch.