Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the main conservative People Power Party, on Monday vowed to boost economic development in South Korea’s rural provinces to achieve more balanced growth with the capital, Seoul.

His proposal focuses on strengthening local autonomy by devolving central government authority over farmland use and greenbelt management to regional governments. He also pledged to expand the GTX high-speed rail system beyond the greater Seoul area to better connect regional economic hubs.

Kim further promised to more than double local fiscal resources — from 14.7 trillion won in 2025 to 30 trillion won annually — and to establish national artificial intelligence centers in key regional areas.