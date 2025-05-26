Rep. Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate of the minor conservative New Reform Party, vowed Monday to ease regulations on television advertising, citing stricter restrictions than those on social media platforms.

Lee criticized current broadcasting laws for maintaining blanket bans on certain product categories — rules dating back to the 1990s — while the same ads face little restriction on platforms like YouTube and social media.

He called for replacing these outdated bans with a content-based review system focused on misinformation and harmful material, and proposed unified advertising standards across TV, streaming platforms and other digital platforms to resolve regulatory inconsistencies.