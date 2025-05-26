JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech company, has launched its "BRAVOSHOPS" pilot initiative to support small and micro businesses across pan-Asian countries. The Company introduced the initiative at a summit held in Indonesia on May 25, co-organized by the Government of Indonesia and the UNGC BRI Action Platform.

The summit brought together global stakeholders to advance sustainable development across key sectors, including SME empowerment, green innovation, education, and energy transition. During the summit, members of the UN Global Compact unveiled nine flagship pilot initiatives, with FinVolution presenting its BRAVOSHOPS initiative as part of this global effort.

Notably, FinVolution's BRAVOSHOPS initiative seeks to empower community-rooted small businesses that demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and cultural heritage. The initiative builds on FinVolution's experience supporting over 70 small shops in China since 2023. Through a combination of physical upgrades, public engagement, and targeted financial support, the program enhances the visibility, functionality, and impact of participating stores.

As part of its regional expansion, BRAVOSHOPS aims to empower at least 1,500 small businesses across China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other Asian countries between 2025 and 2030. The initiative reflects FinVolution's long-term commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods.

Building Change from the Ground Up

As FinVolution actively expands the BRAVOSHOPS initiative, two newly supported businesses in Indonesia exemplify the model's impact.

In Cianjur, West Java, young agricultural entrepreneur Agus Surya founded a tool shop after graduating from university. His store provides essential farming equipment to rural communities and serves as a hub for agricultural education.

"Running an agribusiness is about more than profit and loss — it's about making a meaningful impact," Agus said. Responding to his needs, BRAVOSHOPS helped modernize his storefront and display units, giving his shop a fresh, professional look. Agus hopes his revitalized store will serve as a stronger support system for local farmers.

Also, among the early beneficiaries of BRAVOSHOPS in Indonesia is Ms. Vonny Waty, a seasoned chef from Manado, Sulawesi, who has over 15 years of culinary experience. Currently based in Jakarta, she runs a small food stall serving traditional dishes to nearby office workers. However, Vonny had long struggled with limited resources. She faced challenges expanding her business due to a lack of refrigeration and storage, which limited her ability to preserve ingredients and diversify her menu.

Through the BRAVOSHOPS initiative, FinVolution provided essential equipment — including a refrigerator, storage cabinets, and a large-capacity rice cooker — enabling Vonny to improve food safety, stabilize her operations, and expand her offerings. As a result, her income has grown, and she has become a role model for other aspiring women entrepreneurs in her community, demonstrating the transformative power of targeted, practical support.

Scaling Impact Across Borders

FinVolution's BRAVOSHOPS initiative was first launched in late 2023 in China as a public-interest initiative designed to support small businesses deeply rooted in their local communities. The program focused on identifying microenterprises that not only provided goods or services but also played a meaningful role in fostering social cohesion and local well-being.

Early beneficiaries included a neighborhood barbershop offering monthly free haircuts to elderly residents, a rural reading space organizing volunteer-led literacy sessions for children, and a cafe that created employment opportunities for individuals with hearing impairments. By the end of 2024, BRAVOSHOPS had made a measurable impact, directly benefiting more than 15,000 people across a range of underserved groups, including seniors, children, and marginalized individuals.

The initiative proved that even small-scale interventions — when guided by a deep understanding of community needs — can yield meaningful and lasting social value. This success laid the foundation for the program's expansion beyond China, demonstrating its potential as a replicable model for empowering local economies and advancing inclusive development.

FinVolution's decision to expand BRAVOSHOPS to Southeast Asia further underscores the initiatives' broader relevance and affirms the Company's leadership in creating value through localized, socially responsible solutions.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Financial Innovation

Since joining the UN Global Compact in 2022, FinVolution has aligned its business strategies with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening its ESG practices across its operations. The Company's ESG effort has earned international recognition, with Morningstar Sustainalytics rating the firm as a "Low Risk" performer — ranking it among the top 15% of diversified financial firms worldwide. FinVolution also achieved scores above the industry average in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Looking ahead, FinVolution aims to scale its inclusive finance efforts by partnering with more organizations, and harnessing its technological and platform strengths to help create a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable economic environment across Asia and beyond.