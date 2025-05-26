A wheelchair-user in her 40s sustained third-degree burns after a fire broke out in her apartment in Gwangju while she was attempting to open a plastic food delivery package with a lighter, officials said Monday.

According to the Gwangju Fire Station, the incident occurred around 7:32 p.m. at an apartment in Ochi-dong, Buk-gu, on Sunday.

The woman reportedly had difficulty opening the tightly sealed packaging and is believed to have tried melting it with the lighter's open flame.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with third-degree burns across his body.

The fire also damaged a bed, but it was extinguished within five minutes after firefighters arrived.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.