Following ‘Happy,’ BTS member lands back-to-back top 5 entries

BTS’ Jin has achieved a new career milestone as a solo artist, with his second EP “Echo” landing his highest solo ranking on the Billboard 200 to date.

According to Billboard on Monday, “Echo” secured the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart dated May 31. This surpassed his previous record on the main albums chart, when “Happy” debuted at No. 4 in November.

“Echo” is an introspective album that portrays the reverberations of life’s various moments — like echoes — told through Jin’s unique perspective.

The album features seven tracks spanning multiple genres including pop punk, country rock, Brit rock, J-rock, alternative rock and ballad pop — all grounded in a band-driven sound.

“Echo” also made a notable entry into the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 for the first time, landing at No. 63 for the May 23-29 chart. It’s the first time a solo work by Jin has claimed spots on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Chart, widely considered the two most globally influential album charts.

The album’s popularity extends to streaming platforms as well.

As of May 24, the title track “Don’t Say You Love Me” soared to No. 2 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart. In the UK, the track debuted at No. 58 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 and topped three of its component rankings: Singles Downloads, Singles Sales and Physical Singles.

Jin is set to meet fans around the world through his first solo fan concert tour “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour,” kicking off June 28-29 at Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. The tour will then move to nine cities including Chiba and Osaka in Japan; Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the US; and London and Amsterdam — totaling 18 shows.

Separately, BTS has claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with six albums to date: “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Map of the Soul: 7,” “BE” and “Proof.”