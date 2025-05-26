Aespa set fans abuzz with the announcementduring its fan meetup in Yokohama, Japan, that it will tour the country from October.

The group held the meet-and-greet, its first in Japan, over the weekend, and shared the news that it will tour four cities in the nation, holding 10 shows. The four members are set to go live in Fukuoka on Oct. 4-5 before visiting Tokyo twice as well as Nagoya and Osaka. All concerts will be held at arenas, including Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo and IG Arena in Nagoya, which will open this summer.

Aespa officially debuted in Japan in July last year with single “Hot Mess” and its second gig at Tokyo Dome the following month drew approximately 94,000 people.

Meanwhile, the quartet is expected to bring out a new album in June, about eight months after the fifth EP “Whiplash,” its fifth back-to-back million-seller fronted by smash hit “Supernova.”