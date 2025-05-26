Riize is raising the bar higher for itself with first studio album “Odyssey.”

The band’s first LP sold over 1.79 million copies in its first week, marking a career-high for the six-member act. The album is its third consecutive million-seller, following first single “Get A Guitar” from 2023 and first EP “Riizing” last year.

The new set debuted atop a series of music charts at home as well as in Japan and China, while main track “Fly Up” notched the No. 3 spot on Melon’s Top 100.

From July, the boy band will travel to 14 cities across Asia for the “Riizing Loud” tour. The tour kicks off in Seoul on July 4. After three days of shows, the group will visit five cities in Japan and six in Southeast Asia.