The leading scorer in the South Korean league has earned his first national team call-up with the country on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo announced his 26-man squad on Monday for the Taegeuk Warriors' two remaining matches in Group B in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Jeon Jin-woo, who is leading the K League 1 with 10 goals this season, made the national team for the first time at age 25. He has never played for any national team in any age group.

Thanks to his breakout performance, Jeon was voted the K League 1 Player of the Month for April.

Jeon is the only player on this iteration of the team to be called up for the first time, though three players, including FC Midtjylland defender Lee Han-beom, are looking to collect their first cap after receiving call-ups for earlier matches.

He is joined by some familiar faces, including captain Son Heung-min, fresh off a UEFA Europa League title with Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, whose French club will play in the UEFA Champions League final this weekend.

Conspicuous by his absence on the backline is Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, a longtime mainstay for South Korea. He has been battling an Achilles injury for most of the season and also missed two World Cup qualifiers in March.

South Korea will face Iraq in the southern Iraqi city of Basra at 9:15 p.m. on June 5. Then South Korea will host Kuwait at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. on June 10.

South Korea are leading their group with 16 points on four wins and four draws, three points ahead of Jordan. With the top two teams from each group punching their tickets to the World Cup, South Korea can clinch their spot with at least a draw against Iraq.

South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986 in Mexico.

They have had three straight 1-1 draws -- against Palestine in November and then against Oman and Jordan in consecutive matches at home in March.

With the two recent draws, South Korea missed out on a chance to qualify for the big tournament early in front of home supporters. (Yonhap)