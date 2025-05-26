Illit amassed 600 million streams on Spotify with “Magnetic” as of May, agency Belift Lab said Sunday.

The single reached the milestone in the shortest time for a debut K-pop single.

The group has set a series of records with the debut single last year which not only swept music charts at home but also entered Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Top 100, a first for a K-pop debut song. It also made Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global on the day of release.

“Magnetic” is the focus track from first EP “Super Real Me” which sold over 380,000 copies in the first week, the most for a debut album from a K-pop girl group at the time.

Next month, Illit will roll out third EP “Bomb.”