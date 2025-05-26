Hyundai Mobis Co. has filed more than 7,500 patents over the past three years to strengthen its global competitiveness through proprietary technologies in future mobility and electrification, according to the company Monday.

The company, the auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, announced the figures during its annual in-house Invention Day ceremony held at a company research center in Yongin, south of Seoul, last week.

According to the company, over 3,000 patents were related to electrification, autonomous driving systems and connected vehicle technologies. Last year, Hyundai Mobis filed around 2,300 new patents, including more than 1,000 in future mobility sectors.

Notable patent registrations include those involving advanced smart key technology designed to prevent digital key hacking and high-definition heads-up display technologies, the company said.

Hyundai Mobis said it facilitates close collaboration among internal inventors and patent attorneys. The company also works with patent agents in overseas markets, such as North America, Europe and India, to secure intellectual property tailored to each region.

"We are focused not just on developing technologies but also on securing global patents that can support our leadership in the market," a company official said. (Yonhap)