The United States asked South Korea to resolve various non-trade barrier issues in their latest round of working-level trade talks, government sources said Monday, as Seoul is seeking to get a reduction or exemption of the Donald Trump administration's tariffs.

In last week's working-level consultations, Washington urged Seoul to handle non-trade barrier issues listed on the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers issued by the office of the US Trade Representative in March, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The NTE report had touched on a wide range of Korea's non-tariff measures, including its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, South Korea's "offset" defense trade policy, emission-related regulations on imported cars and pricing policies for pharmaceuticals.

The two countries held their second round of "technical discussions" in Washington last week as agreed in a meeting between South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and USTR Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers' meeting held on South Korea's southern island of Jeju earlier this month.

South Korea has been seeking to gain a full exemption or reduction of the Trump administration's 25 percent reciprocal tariffs for the country, as well as sectoral tariffs on steel, automobile and other imports.

"Among the list of requests from the US, there are some things that can be resolved by easing regulations, but there are also matters concerning market access, which require necessary procedures under the trade treaty procedure act," a senior trade official said on the condition of anonymity, apparently referring to Seoul's beef imports and high tariffs on imported rice.

South Korea imposes a 513 percent tariff on rice imports, but implements a 5 percent tariff rate quota for up to 132,304 tons of yearly rice imports from the US.

The Korean delegation is said to have explained such issues can be dealt with in accordance with procedures under the trade treaty law, such as a parliamentary report.

The delegation also told the USTR that South Korea has been looking into Google's request to transfer the country's high-precision map data and approved the cultivation of US-grown living modified organism potatoes as part of efforts to resolve the non-tariff barrier issues, according to the sources.

The government plans to leave the decision of sensitive trade issues to the next government as the country is set to hold its presidential election next Tuesday. (Yonhap)