Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night" will be reimagined as a Joseon-era (1392-1910) comedy in a new production by the National Theater Company of Korea, running June 12 to July 6 at the Myeongdong Theater in Seoul.

The beloved comedy is transported to a coastal Joseon village, giving the play a Korean cultural flair while remaining faithful to the original's whirlwind of romantic mischief and mistaken identities.

The story begins with twin siblings Shin-ae and Mi-eon being separated by a shipwreck, each believing the other to be lost.

Washed ashore alone, Shin-ae disguises herself as a man named Man-deuk for safety and enters the service of Oh Sa-ryong, a young nobleman who is in love with a noblewoman from the same village, Seo-rin.

When Man-deuk is sent to deliver Oh’s heartfelt message, Seo-rin unexpectedly falls for the disguised Shin-ae, unaware of her true identity.

Meanwhile, Mi-eon also arrives in the same village, triggering a cascade of confusion and comic mishaps as the villagers mistake the twins for one another.

Directed and adapted by Im Do-wan, the playful adaptation weaves the timeless charm of the Bard with Korean elements. Traditional pansori and contemporary rap coexist on stage, while the production’s costumes, multimedia and set design blend modern aesthetics with historical inspiration.

The production is a collaboration between the National Theater Company of Korea and the Daejeon Arts Center, where it premiered on Dec. 21, 2024.

English subtitles will be provided on Thursdays and Sundays (except June 12 and 15).