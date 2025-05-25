Ministry of Science and ICT to conduct seminars to support APEC Scientist Exchange Initiative programs through July

Korea is bringing in scientists from the Asia-Pacific region to bolster scientific networks as the country hosts the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and meetings throughout the year.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Sunday that it will invite some 100 scientists from APEC members through July to offer them opportunities to experience Korea’s research environments and policies and carry out joint research with Korean scientists as a part of the country’s efforts to support the APEC Scientist Exchange Initiative.

The APEC Scientist Exchange Initiative is designed to strengthen R&D capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region by simplifying the immigration and visa application process to minimize inconveniences for scientists to cross borders for short-term exchange programs.

According to the ministry, there will be two programs -- one, which is guided by Korean mentors over the span of 10 days or less to plan future research and the other that allows joint research activities at a domestic laboratory for 90 days or less.

The first program, which will cover physics, is set to begin on Monday and last until June 6. A total of 21 researchers from Malaysia, Peru and Thailand will take part in various activities, including policy exchanges for scientific technology, lectures, mentoring and a tour of the Institute for Basic Science’s Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

“We hope that the invitation will serve as a chance to bolster scientific technology capabilities through the exchange of APEC scientists,” said Hwang Sung-hoon, director general for the International Cooperation Bureau at the MSIT. “We will continue to put efforts into establishing a cooperative system for research to advance the APEC region based on talented personnel.”