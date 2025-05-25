Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said Sunday he will set up a task force to handle the ongoing economic crisis if he's elected president next month.

In a press conference at the DP headquarters in Seoul, Lee said establishing the task force, with the president in charge, will be the first thing he will do "if I am chosen by the people" in the June 3 election.

"Only the candidate and the party prepared to resolve problems that have piled up can overcome this crisis," Lee said. "I will quickly prepare measures to help people's livelihoods that can be implemented immediately and wage a battle against the recession."

Lee said he will try to save small business owners, whom he said have been "pushed to the brink by trade issues and changing global security environments" and added the government must come up with "efficient" plans to revitalize the economy.

Lee said he will look past ideological differences when implementing policies as long as they can help the economy and the people.

Lee also stressed that he will "cut the vicious cycle caused by the politics of confrontations and conflict."

"Over the past three years, the president encouraged the political divide and deepened extreme confrontations, leaving us with deep scars," he said, in reference to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose April impeachment following an ill-fated martial law declaration set up the June election. "We must end the kind of politics built on hating each other and trying to remove each other. Reviving the culture of coexistence and communication can help restore democracy."

"I am the right person to end the politics of division because I understand better than anyone the ills of political retribution through abuse of power," Lee continued. "While I will sternly punish those behind treasonous acts that threatened the country and the people's lives, I will never engage in political retributions targeting specific individuals." (Yonhap)