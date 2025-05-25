People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Sunday pledged to set up "institutional measures" to prevent the president from getting involved in party operations.

"We should do away with a president-centric, vertical relationship between the party and the government, and transition to a healthy relationship of mutual respect and cooperation," Kim said in a statement following his visit to the birthplace of Yook Young-su, the late wife of the late former President Park Chung-hee, in Okcheon, some 150 kilometers south of Seoul.

"The president's meddling with party affairs caused so much conflict in the past. Once the president got involved in election candidate nominations, it hurt the party's autonomy and democracy, and it caused internal friction as the party was becoming too president-oriented," Kim added, referring to issues under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"The moment the president decides to take over the party, democracy will be shaken," Kim added. "A decision has to be made to put an end to the wrong practice."

Kim said his three key principles for the PPP constitution will cover ensuring cooperation between the government and the party, keeping the two entities separate and adopting a zero-tolerance policy on internal factions.

"I will make sure to keep the president out of key party affairs, including candidate nominations and personnel decisions," Kim said. "All party affairs will be conducted independently and autonomously, in accordance with the party constitution and regulations. There will no longer be criticism that party affairs are influenced by the president and his aides." (Yonhap)