North Korea has detained key officials involved in a recent accident that saw a new warship capsize during a launch ceremony.

The Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the investigation into Wednesday's accident "is being intensified."

Part of a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer was damaged during the ceremony in the eastern port city of Chongjin, an accident that the North's leader Kim Jong-un blasted as a "criminal act" that cannot be tolerated.

A satellite image later showed the warship lying partially submerged on its side while being covered with tarps.

According to the KCNA, the officials detained by the law enforcement organ are Kang Jong-chol, chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard; Han Kyong-hak, head of the hull construction workshop; and Kim Yong-hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs.

Hong Kil-ho, manager of the Chongjin Shipyard, was summoned to the law enforcement organ Thursday.

The KCNA reported there is no additional damage to the warship and "the rehabilitation plan" is proceeding as scheduled. (Yonhap)