People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo paid a courtesy visit to former President Park Geun-hye on Saturday and asked for her support for the upcoming presidential election, officials said.

Kim met Park at her residence in the southeastern city of Daegu while campaigning in the region, which is a PPP stronghold.

It was Kim's first meeting with Park since he secured the nomination earlier this month.

During the meeting, Park emphasized the importance of "putting the past behind and uniting as one to win the election, despite the many challenges the party has faced," PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-wook told reporters.

Kim responded that, though the party primaries were tough, he is now fully focused on working hard to win the election and expressed hope for Park's support.

Prior to the meeting, Kim visited the birthplace of Park's father, former President Park Chung-hee, in Gumi, about 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

"Former President Park Chung-hee laid the foundation for the prosperity we enjoy today," Kim said.

He also emphasized that the honor of former President Park Geun-hye "must be fully restored," noting her removal from office in 2017 over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.

While campaigning in the region, Kim bowed to the public and apologized for "the many shortcomings of both myself and our party," referencing such issues as the imposition of martial law and economic hardship under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon was impeached last month for declaring martial law in December, an act that ultimately led to the upcoming presidential election on June 3. (Yonhap)