People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo will pay a courtesy visit to former President Park Geun-hye on Saturday, party officials said, just 10 days ahead of the presidential election.

Kim will travel to the southeastern city of Daegu to meet Park at her home later in the day, the PPP said.

He will be accompanied by top party officials, including Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the PPP's chief campaign manager, and PPP spokesman Shin Dong-wook.

It will mark the first time Kim will meet with Park since he won the nomination earlier this month.

Kim is also scheduled to visit the birthplace of former President Park Chung-hee, the father of ex-President Park Geun-hye, in Gumi, about 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The visit comes ahead of the June 3 presidential election to choose the successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over a botched martial law attempt in December. (Yonhap)