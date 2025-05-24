Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a hit in his only at-bat after entering the game as a pinch runner in a 7–5 extra-inning win over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

Kim, who did not start, came in as a pinch runner in the 11th inning with the score tied at 5–5. He then played second base before hitting a single to left field in his first at-bat in the 13th inning.

The hit marked his first in a week, following a 2-for-3 performance against the Los Angeles Angels last Friday. He is now batting .395 for the season, with 15 hits in 38 at-bats.

The Dodgers have won three straight and remain atop the National League West at 32–19. (Yonhap)