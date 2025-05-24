Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants delivered a two-hit performance Friday (U.S. time), batting second in the lineup for the first time.

It marked his first multi-hit game in a week, boosting his batting average from .276 to .282. His previous multi-hit game came last Friday, when he went 2-for-5 against the Athletics.

The 26-year-old, in his second MLB season, started in the No. 2 spot in the batting order for the first time. He played center field in the Giants' 4-0 road victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Lee went 2-for-3 with a walk, scoring two runs to help secure the win.

San Francisco's victory improved its record to 30-21, holding onto second place in the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the division with a 31-19 record. The Giants are set to play the second game of their three-game series against Washington on Sunday. (Yonhap)