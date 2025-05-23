Colin Crooks, the British Ambassador to South Korea, hosted Thursday an official birthday celebration for King Charles III at the British Embassy Residence in Jung-gu, Seoul.

“The relationship between the UK and Korea is growing deeply and ambitiously. Despite Korea facing an unprecedentedly challenging year, our global strategic partnership is stronger than ever … once the new Korean administration takes office, we look forward to even deeper and more diverse cooperation going forward,” said the ambassador in his speech.

The ambassador also mentioned that the appointment of British architect Thomas Heatherwick as General Director of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism reflects “both countries’ strong soft power.”

This year’s celebration was themed “The Best of British,” offering attendees a meaningful experience of British culture, values, music, beverages and food, and serving as a tribute to the close relationship between the UK and South Korea.

A special highlight of this year’s event was the participation of artists from KQ Entertainment, a cultural partner of the British Embassy, further deepening the cultural exchange between the UK and South Korea.