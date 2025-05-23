This summer is expected to be hotter than average, the state weather agency said Friday, warning against yet another season of sweltering heat.

The temperatures in June stand a 40 percent chance of being higher than normal years and a 40 percent chance of being similar to the average 21.1 C to 21.7 C, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. The probability temperatures will be lower is 20 percent.

In July and August, the temperatures are forecast to be hotter than previous years with a 50 percent probability. The average temperatures have been between 24 C and 25.2 C in July and 24.6 C and 25.6 C in August.

The weather agency pointed to higher-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical western Pacific as the reason for its forecast in June, noting high sea surface temperatures lead to active convective activity in the region, forming high atmospheric pressure in the area.

The high-pressure systems that form in the country's southeast will bring humid southerly winds into the country, leading to searing heat, the KMA said.

Climate change should also be factored into the forecast, the weather agency said, noting the average monthly temperatures have risen 0.6 C in June, 0.7 C in July and 1 C in August since 1973.

The precipitation rate is also expected to be higher than usual in June, while July and August will likely see rainfall at a similar rate to average years. (Yonhap)