UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, reiterated sustainability and water diplomacy on Tuesday in Seoul.

“In the United Arab Emirates, sustainability lies at the core of our national development agenda,” said Al Nuaimi during an event co-hosted by the UAE Embassy in Seoul and the Corea Image Communication Institute.

He noted that sustainability offers a "timely and strategic opportunity" for the UAE and Korea, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

To support this target, the UAE enacted the Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects, set to take effect on 30 May 2025. The law aligns with the Paris Agreement and is part of the UAE’s broader Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which includes over 25 programs across six key sectors.

Al Nuami also referenced the UAE’s mobilization under the “Year of Sustainability” campaign in 2023-2024, which concluded with the hosting of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

“COP28 reflects our determination to lead by example in shaping a low-carbon, climate-resilient future,” he said, spotlighting the UAE’s co-hosting of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference alongside the Republic of Senegal.

The conference, according to Al Nuami, is a milestone initiative to elevate water diplomacy and accelerate global action on water resilience.

He cited the conference as UAE’s post-COP28 efforts to link climate and water agendas for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDGs refer to global targets adopted by the UN in 2015, including ending poverty, taking climate action, achieving gender equality, and promoting peace, justice and strong institutions, by 2030.

Meanwhile, Al Nuaimi highlighted the strong economic and strategic ties between the UAE and Korea, noting a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation and future-focused development.

UAE-Korea collaboration can serve as a model for interregional cooperation, particularly in advancing clean energy, green technology and climate-resilient infrastructure, he hoped.

The event drew prominent diplomatic figures, including Saudi Ambassador to Korea Sami M. Alsadhan, Oman Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi and Kuwait Ambassador to Korea Deyab Farhan al-Rashidi, and others.