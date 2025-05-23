SM Entertainment’s first-ever British boy group, Dear Alice, is back with a new track.

On Friday, the group released its second single “Sweet” across global music platforms. The song is an upbeat and charming pop track that perfectly suits the summer season.

SM Entertainment described “Sweet” as a sleek, up-tempo pop song inspired by early 2000s pop icons such as The Neptunes and Justin Timberlake. The track features funky percussion and guitar riffs, as well as hints of British culture hidden in lyrics that add a playful, localized touch.

"Sweet" was crafted by an international team of hitmakers, including singer-songwriter and producer Jesse Saint John and producer Pink Slip.

Dear Alice made a strong debut in February with its first single “Ariana,” which quickly climbed to No. 2 on the UK Official Physical Singles Chart and No. 3 in Singles Sales, within just a week of release. The group was also spotlighted on BBC Radio 1’s “Future Pop” segment as a rising global artist.

The group has also been gaining live experience as part of SM Town Live, sharing the stage with other SM artists. They have already performed in Seoul, Mexico City and Los Angeles, and are set to take the stage in London on June 28.