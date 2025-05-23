GWACHEON, Gyeonggi Province — The Justice Ministry reaffirmed social integration and multicultural harmony, marking the 18th Together Day on Tuesday.

Together Day, which falls on May 20, celebrates efforts to build a society where Koreans and foreign nationals respect each other’s cultures and traditions. It was officially designated in 2008 under Article 19 of the Framework Act on Treatment of Foreigners Residing in the Republic of Korea.

“Korea is now, in every sense, a multicultural society. Fostering integration has never been more important in creating a society where people of diverse backgrounds live in harmony,” said Justice Minister Park Sung-jae during his speech at an event commemorating the day.

“To this end, the Ministry of Justice will carry out various policies for the integration of immigrants,” he pledged.

He mentioned Justice Ministry initiatives to unify current dual visa statuses for overseas Koreans, “Work and Visit” and “Overseas Korean,” to ensure fairness.

The ministry will also legislate dedicated support centers for overseas Koreans to ease their stay in the country, according to Park.

Under the event’s theme, “Dream Together, Korea Soars Higher,” Park also announced plans to expand Korean language and culture education to be available to immigrants before they arrive in Korea, underlining the ministry’s dedication to upholding the rights and dignity of immigrants and policies for inclusive growth.

“Through these efforts, we will lay a firm foundation for immigration governance that fosters inclusion and cooperation, and advances Korea as a global leader,” he added.

As part of the celebration, 17 individuals and organizations received presidential and prime ministerial citations in recognition of their long-term support for expatriate settlement and social integration. The ministry also showcased videos on integration by foreign national residents, guidelines for travellers and usage of the mobile residence card.

Recipients of the presidential honors included Sister Marianna Swierzewska, a Polish nun who has devoted herself to helping migrants settle and adjust to life in Korea, and Dr. Byeon Yeong-nam, a dentist known for offering free medical treatment to foreign workers and the poor. The Gumi Catholic Workers' Culture Center also received a presidential citation for its more than 50 years of service aiding expatriates in Gumi and North Gyeongsang Province.

“There is always a personal story behind those in need. And no system is perfect enough to address all, sometimes unique, needs of those vulnerable and underprivileged,” said Polish Charge d’Affaires Artur Gradzluk, praising Sister Marianna’s efforts.

“That's why the work of the centers and individuals willing to fill the support gap is so valuable and irreplaceable,” he added.

Echoing the initiatives of the Ministry of Justice, Uzbek Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov, who holds a master’s in international trade from Kyung Hee University, also expressed hopes to strengthen multicultural harmony and promote deeper understanding among diverse communities.

"Koreans and foreign residents, including the vibrant and hardworking Uzbek community, are playing an essential role in shaping a more inclusive, compassionate and harmonious Korean society," he told The Korea Herald.

Delivering his remarks, Australian Ambassador to South Korea Jeffrey Robinson touted a sustained commitment to multiculturalism.

“Our success as a modern multicultural nation is underwritten by our respectful individual freedoms and equality of opportunity for all Australians, no matter where they come from," he said.

Robinson notes that a successful multicultural society doesn't happen by chance, but requires continuous effort, shared commitment, and support from the government, organizations and citizens.

“That is why the Australian Government commends the effort made by the Ministry of Justice and the Korean Immigration Service to promote multiculturalism and encourage social cohesion in Korea,” he said, praising the Australian community in Korea for contributing to the local community.

The event was attended by justice ministry officials, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign residents and Korean nationals of foreign origin, the Korean representative to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the head of the Philippine Immigration Bureau.