Illit uploaded the tracklist for its upcoming third EP, “Bomb,” on Thursday via agency Belift Lab.

The mini album will consist of five tracks including main single “Do the Dance.” A teaser video containing snippets of B-side tracks showed the five members looking at stars, taking pictures and riding bikes. On Friday, part of the main track will be unveiled, according to the timetable shared by the group earlier this week.

The EP will be rolled out on June 16. The five members will hold a fan concert in Seoul, a first for the group, on June 7-8, and another in Japan in August and September.

Moka will be wearing protective gear for the time being and limit her performances due to her recent finger injury.