Aespa picked up the best song Asia trophy at Music Awards Japan 2025 for “Supernova,” according to SM Entertainment on Friday.

At the awards ceremony held in Kyoto on Thursday and livestreamed via NHK, the quartet’s smash hit won the vote.

“Supernova” was a prerelease and one of two focus tracks from the girl group's first full album “Armageddon,” which topped iTunes top albums charts in 25 regions.

The single swept across music charts at home and stayed at No. 1 of Melon’s Top 100 for 15 weeks straight. It was named among the "50 Best Songs of 2024" by NME and "25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2024" by Billboard magazine.

Meanwhile, the four bandmates will greet fans in Japan this weekend at their first fan meetup in the country, “To My World,” slated for Yokohama.