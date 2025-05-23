French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton released the third and final chapter of its much-anticipated Louis Vuitton x Murakami re-edition collection, celebrating its iconic collaboration with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Coinciding with the launch, the brand also unveiled the renewed interior of its East Dosan store in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

The collaboration pays tribute to Murakami’s vibrant pop-art style fused with Louis Vuitton’s heritage craftsmanship. This third installment sees the return of Murakami’s signature smiling cherry motif, ushering in a playful and colorful nod to the summer season.

The collection features over 70 items, including city bags, luggage, summer footwear, bag charms and silk scarves. Each piece combines Louis Vuitton’s longstanding commitment to creativity and artisanal excellence with Murakami’s imaginative and often whimsical visual language.

The first chapter of the collection debuted in January and focused on the multicolor monogram — a hallmark of Murakami's previous work with Louis Vuitton, which launched in 2003 under then-artistic director Marc Jacobs. March’s second chapter embraced the artist’s famed cherry blossom motifs, capturing the spirit of spring.

Takashi Murakami, often described as the “Warhol of Japan,” is known for blurring the boundaries between high and low art. His work draws heavily from anime, manga and traditional Japanese painting, all filtered through his Superflat aesthetic — a movement he pioneered that emphasizes two-dimensionality and cultural critique.

In addition to the fashion launch, the renewed East Dosan store features a revamped third-floor cafe offering a lineup of cherry-themed seasonal desserts inspired by the collection. Highlights include a fresh cherry lemonade, tangy cherry sorbet, the “Cherry Forest” with pineapple compote and the “Cherry Velvet” dessert pairing chocolate with ripe cherries.