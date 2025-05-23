Moonbyul of Mamamoo will be dropping a solo digital single on June 17, announced agency RBW Entertainment on Friday.

Dubbed “Icy Bby,” the single will give fans a taste of her soon-to-be-released album.

The news came on the seventh anniversary of her solo career, which began with single album “Selfish.” More recently, she released “Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage” in August last year, a reissue of her first solo studio album, “Starlit of Muse.” The original album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions while the repackage topped the chart in seven.

Alongside the release of "Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage," Moonbyul hosted her first solo international tour, visiting fans in eight cities in Asia and 12 in North America.

In July, she will hold fan concerts in Japan: in Tokyo on July 4 and in Osaka on July 12.