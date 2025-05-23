Heavyweight politicians from both liberal and conservative parties, including Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, were set to attend a memorial service Friday marking the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.

The memorial service in the southeastern rural village of Bongha, where Roh lived after his retirement, comes ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

On the sidelines, Lee is expected to meet with former President Moon Jae-in, who served as a key secretary under Roh's administration.

Among the participants were Rep. Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the conservative People Power Party, and DP floor leader Park Chan-dae.

Early Friday, Lee also paid tribute to the late president in a Facebook post, vowing to carry on Roh's legacy of fighting for justice and follow his path of choosing "principles over compromise."

Lee Jun-seok, presidential candidate of the conservative minor New Reform Party, also paid his respects to the late president by visiting Bongha on Friday.

Roh, a liberal politician who ran the country from 2003 to 2008, leaped to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home 15 years ago amid a corruption investigation involving his family and aides. (Yonhap)