Culture ministry to carry out 'Unlock Korea’s Treasures' tours for foreign content creators between June and November

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is launching a series of cultural heritage tours designed for foreign national content creators living in Korea.

The program, which runs June to November, invites participants to explore Korea’s UNESCO-listed heritage sites through a two- or three-day trip and share their experiences globally through digital content.

To raise global awareness of the value and excellence of Korean cultural heritage the MCST launched the program in 2014. This year, the series kicks off under the theme of “Unlock Korea’s Treasures” in June with tours in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, and Busan. These are followed by tours in Gwangju and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, in September; Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, in October; and Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, in November.

“Anyone who creates digital content, professional or non-professional, could apply for the trips,” an official told The Korea Herald. The ministry will select foreign residents who are active in online content creation and offer them immersive tour opportunities. Participants will document their experiences through video and social media posts, helping to spread Korean heritage content across the globe.

“Even for foreign residents who have lived in Korea for years, there are limited opportunities to explore the country’s cultural heritage in depth. Through this program, we hope participants will not only experience Korea’s invaluable treasures firsthand, but also act as cultural ambassadors who help introduce them to the world,” the official said.

In Jeongeup, participants will visit Museongseowon Confucian Academy to learn about Korea’s neo-confucian legacy, and the Donghak Peasant Revolution Memorial Park, which commemorates the spirit of grassroots resistance and reform.

In Busan, they will trace historical landmarks from the Korean War era when the city served as a wartime capital, and capture the vibrant scenery of Gamcheon Culture Village.

The Gwangju and Suwon leg includes visits to Namhansanseong Fortress and Hwaseong Fortress, where participants will uncover the historical figures and pivotal events tied to these iconic sites.

In Yeosu the tour will center around the Nanjung Ilgi (War Diary of Admiral Yi Sun-sin), a UNESCO Memory of the World document. Participants will learn about Yi’s naval battles during the Joseon dynasty, while also experiencing the romantic coastal nightscape and a tidal flat eco-tour.

The program concludes in Pyeongchang where participants will take part in a kimchi-making event, experiencing kimjang, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tradition. They will also visit the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty Museum and Gwangcheon Seongul Cave, deepening their understanding of Korea’s historical and natural heritage.

UNESCO-designated heritage represents assets of "Outstanding Universal Value" that all humanity must work to preserve. As of 2024, Korea boasts 16 World Heritage sites, 23 items of Intangible Cultural Heritage and 20 entries in the Memory of the World Register.

Each regional tour will be documented and uploaded to Korea.net’s official YouTube channel. In addition, the ministry plans to produce specially curated videos centered on Korea’s UNESCO heritage, expanding the global reach of Korean culture through online media.

Further details on the tour schedule and participant applications can be found on the official website: https://www.heritageinkorea.kr.