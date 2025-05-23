Police said Friday they have seized cellphones of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the phone server records of the Presidential Security Service for the first time since Yoon's short-lived martial law bid in December.

The police's special investigation unit said it confiscated a secure phone and a work phone used by Yoon, and received records from a secure phone server used by the PSS as part of their investigation into allegations the former president, former PSS chief Park Chong-jun and PSS Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon blocked investigators from executing a detention warrant against Yoon in January.

The police and the PSS earlier conducted a three-week joint forensic analysis of the server and restored most of its records. The PSS voluntarily submitted the material to the police upon its own selection.

The server reportedly contains call records and texts between Yoon and PSS deputy chief Kim, and other PSS officials. (Yonhap)