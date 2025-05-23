BTS’s V has achieved another major milestone on Spotify.

As of Wednesday, V’s solo track "Slow Dancing," the title song from his debut solo album "Layover," has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, according to the platform on Friday.

This marks V’s third solo track to reach the 500 million mark, following “Love Me Again” and “Fri(end)s.” “Love Me Again,” the first to hit this milestone, has since surpassed 1 billion streams as of December 2024.

Released in September 2023, “Slow Dancing” is a pop R&B track rooted in 1970s soul, with a touch of jazz and a flute solo in the outro, adding to the track's unique and nostalgic charm. Upon its release, the song charted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 24 on the UK Official Singles Chart, underscoring its global appeal.

"Layover" made history as the first Korean album to win “Favorite Debut Album” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for eight consecutive weeks. "Layover" is also the first album from a K-pop soloist to have all of its tracks surpass 100 million streams on Spotify.

So far, V has released 12 solo songs that have each exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify, cementing his impact as a global solo artist.