Le Sserafim decided to add two shows to its ongoing international tour, agency Source Music announced Thursday.

Additional dates have been added to both the Taipei and Hong Kong shows in July, expanding the Asian leg of the tour to a total of 19 shows.

The group kicked off its “Easy Crazy Hot” tour last month with a two-day show in Incheon. Next month, it heads to its third Japan stop, Fukuoka, where the group will drop its fourth single, “Different,” on June 24. Heo Yunjin was absent from the two previous concerts in Nagoya and Osaka, due to a back injury.

The tour will continue through mid-August, taking the group to Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore. Le Sserafim is also slated to tour North America in September, though details are yet to be announced.