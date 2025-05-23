HD Hyundai Electric Co. said Friday it has won a contract from SP Energy Networks Ltd., a major power company in Scotland, to supply four 400-kilovolt ultra-high voltage transformers.

The transformers will be installed in the south central region of Scotland as part of an electric substation expansion project, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2028, HD Hyundai Electric said.

The deal marks the South Korean company's first contract from the Scottish market. It plans to leverage the deal as a stepping stone to further strengthen its presence in Europe.

The company's European order totaled $437.75 million last year, achieving an average annual growth rate of 44 percent since 2020.

"Europe is a highly conservative and technically demanding market where contracts are won based on product quality and technological capability," an HD Hyundai Electric official said. "We plan to expand our influence in the region through enhanced research and development capabilities, and stronger customer networks." (Yonhap)