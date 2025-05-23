South Korea's defense ministry said Friday it has not held any discussions with the Pentagon over the possibility of scaling back US Forces Korea troops stationed in South Korea.

The remark came in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal that US President Donald Trump's administration is considering withdrawing some 4,500 troops of the 28,500-strong USFK and relocating them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.

"As the core strength of the South Korea-US alliance, the USFK, alongside our military, has contributed to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and in the region by maintaining a firm combined defense posture and deterring North Korea's invasion and provocation," the ministry said.

"We will continue to cooperate with the US side to advance in such a direction," it said.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency that there are no policy announcements to make regarding any potential USFK troop reduction. (Yonhap)